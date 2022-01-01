Collard greens in
King Of Prussia
/
King Of Prussia
/
Collard Greens
King Of Prussia restaurants that serve collard greens
Morgan's Barbecue KOP
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397, King Of Prussia
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$9.00
More about Morgan's Barbecue KOP
The Fat Ham King of Prussia
350 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$7.00
More about The Fat Ham King of Prussia
Browse other tasty dishes in King Of Prussia
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
More near King Of Prussia to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston