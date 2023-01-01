Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in King Of Prussia

King Of Prussia restaurants
King Of Prussia restaurants that serve fajitas

Duffy's Restaurant & Catering image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duffy's Restaurant & Catering

1004 W 8th AVE, KING OF PRUSSIA

Avg 4.4 (488 reviews)
MEXICAN FAJITA BAR (PRICE PER PERSON)$16.99
OUR INCREDIBLE MARINATED AND GRILLED CHICKEN *GRILLED PEPPER & ONION STRIPS *FLOUR TORTILLAS *SOUR CREAM *SALSA *SHREDDED LETTUCE *SHREDDED TOMATO *SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND SALSA *HAVE A VEGAN/VEGETARIAN? LET US KNOW WE CAN DO SOMETHING JUST FOR THEM. 24-HOUR NOTICE AND 12 PERSON MINIMUM REQUIRED FOR HOT BARS. ALL OF OUR HOT BARS ARE SET UP FOR YOU TO BUILD AND CREATE YOUR OWN UNIQUE MEAL. ALL HOT BARS INCLUDE STEAM TABLES & PAPER PRODUCTS.
Restaurant banner

 

Frida's Mexican Taqueria- EM - 540 Shoemaker Rd #150

540 Shoemaker Rd #150, King Of Prussia

No reviews yet
Shrimp Fajitas$14.59
Sauteed bell peppers and onions. served with lettuce, tomatoes, and
sour cream. With your choice corn or flour totilla
Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Sauteed bell peppers and onions. served with lettuce, tomatoes, and
sour cream. With your choice corn or flour totilla
