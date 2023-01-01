Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
King Of Prussia
/
King Of Prussia
/
Tiramisu
King Of Prussia restaurants that serve tiramisu
Davio's - - King of Prussia
200 Main Street, King of Prussia
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$15.00
Tiramisu – Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers, Mascarpone Cream
More about Davio's - - King of Prussia
Pizzeria Vetri
150 Main St, King Of Prussia
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$11.00
mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa
More about Pizzeria Vetri
