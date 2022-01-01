King of Delancey - 234 Main ave
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
234 Main ave, Passaic NJ 07055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lena Y Carbon - 363 Passaic St., Passaic - 363 Passaic St
No Reviews
363 Passaic St Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurant
The Love of Grub - 606 Van Houten Avenue
No Reviews
606 Van Houten Avenue Clifton, NJ 07013
View restaurant