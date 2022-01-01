King of Kings Pizza and Junebugs Diner
Open today 10:31 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1318 north highway 127
Albany, NY 42602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:31 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
1318 north highway 127, Albany NY 42602