King of the Coop- St. Pete

6928 22nd Ave N

Popular Items

MAC ATTACK$11.50
CREAMY MAC AND CHEESE, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
COLLARD GREENS
COLLARD GREENS WITH SMOKED HAM SHANK
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
EXTRA DILL RANCH$0.50
HUSH PUPPIES$6.00
TENDER BASKET$10.99
3 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
COOP'S COBB$11.99
Mixed lettuce and vegetables, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, bacon bits, crispy onion and jalapeños, choice of dressing, and 2 tenders (chopped) tossed in your choice of heat
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$9.99
NOTE: THIS ITEM DOES NOT COME WITH KING SAUCE, PICKLES, A BUN OR FRIES
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, served with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter and syrup.
Location

6928 22nd Ave N

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
