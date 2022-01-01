Go
Toast

King of the Coop

Tampa's first Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @kingofthecooptampa
Thank you for your order!!!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

6607 N • $

Avg 4.6 (1221 reviews)

Popular Items

THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our freshly made pimento cheese and our King Sauce.
THE KINGMAC$13.20
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles, slaw, king sauce, and mac n cheese.
Chicken and waffle$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
EXTRA TENDER$2.50
TENDERS$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
FOWL FRIES$12.50
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, MAC N CHEESE, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
HUSH PUPPIES$6.00
6 HUSH PUPPIES WITH PIMENTO CHEESE
EXTRA KING SAUCE$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6607 N

Tampa FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The C House

No reviews yet

Housed in a former transmission repair shop in Seminole Heights, The C House showcases consciously-crafted food, beverage, and housewares that each start with the letter C. We believe that conversation shared among friends (and soon-to-be-friends) over a cocktail or a glass of California Cabernet is the jewel of life, that the words ‘community’ and ‘pride’ ought to go hand-in-hand, and that everything in life is better with live music.

Mandarin Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Star Rock Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7venth Sun Brewing Company

No reviews yet

7venth Sun Brewery- This is for pickup at the TAMPA location only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston