King Shabu Shabu

Shabu Shabu is a Japanese hotpot dish where thinly sliced meats and vegetables are cooked briefly in a simmering pot at the table. We provide all the ingredients for you to have a memorable shabu shabu experience at our restaurant or in your home.

SHABU-SHABU • HOT POT

2055 Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$15.00
Sashimi-grade ahi tuna marinated in our traditional poke sauce and Hawaiian Ogo Seaweed. Served with corn, edamame and Asian slaw with a side of ponzu for you to drizzle over your bowl. Gluten-free. Hot rice will be in a separate container.
Chicken Gyoza (8pc)$8.00
8 pan-seared dumplings filled with chicken. Served with ponzu sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp Bowl (8pc)$13.00
8 pieces of shrimp breaded in corn starch, fried and tossed in spicy mayo topped with scallions. Served on your choice of rice. Gluten-free
3 Baos$8.00
Select your favorite flavor to fill 3 Bao buns.
Bao$3.00
Select one of our delicious fillings served in a steamed Asian bun.
Steamed Edamame$5.00
Edamame served with your choice of togarashi and/or salt. Gluten-free
Firecracker Shrimp (8pc) with Asian Slaw$12.00
8 pieces of shrimp breaded in corn starch, fried and tossed in spicy mayo topped with scallions. Served on Asian slaw. Gluten-free
Chicken Fried Rice
Beef & Onion (Gyudon)$15.00
6 oz of thinly sliced beef sautéed with garlic and white onions in a savory sauce served over rice.
Edamame Hummus$8.00
Vegan and gluten-free hummus made from edamame beans. Served with your choice of fried lotus and potato chips or fresh carrots.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2055 Milwaukee Ave

Riverwoods IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
