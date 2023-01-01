Go
Main picView gallery

King Sushi - 98 E Little St. Driggs

Open today 4:30 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

98 East Little Avenue

Driggs, ID 83422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

98 East Little Avenue, Driggs ID 83422

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Rourke's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 186
42 E LITTLE AVE Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext
Spoons Curbside Bistro - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Fox Creek Village Drive Victor, ID 83455
View restaurantnext
Wildlife Brewing
orange star4.5 • 407
145 S Main Street Victor, ID 83455
View restaurantnext
Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village
orange starNo Reviews
3395 West Village Drive Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurantnext
CASA
orange starNo Reviews
3275 W. Village Dr. Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurantnext
Wilsons Pizza - 1295 N West St
orange starNo Reviews
1295 N West St Wilson, WY 83014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Driggs

Tatanka Tavern
orange star4.5 • 198
18 N Main Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext
O'Rourke's Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 186
42 E LITTLE AVE Driggs, ID 83422
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Driggs

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

King Sushi - 98 E Little St. Driggs

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston