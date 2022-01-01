Go
Toast

King Wah

Come on in and enjoy!

DIM SUM

20668 Center Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1101 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20668 Center Ridge Rd

Rocky River OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rustic Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

BURGERIM ROCKY RIVER
GOURMET BURGER

Gunselman's To Go

No reviews yet

Order now for convenient carry out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston