Go
King Wing image
Chicken
Sandwiches

King Wing

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

58 Reviews

$

430 US-206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

430 US-206, Hillsborough NJ 08844

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Papa Vegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bombay Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nanking

No reviews yet

An Asian Fusion, restaurant where flavors from south east Asia are blended to create some palette teasing delicacies, restaurant has been tastefully decorated with bamboo and earth tones.

Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King Wing

orange star3.9 • 58 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston