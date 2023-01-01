Kingdom Coffee Company Wi - 602 West Pine St
Open today 5:30 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
602 West Pine St, Baraboo WI 53913
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ROCKIN' CHICKEN SHACK - ROCKIN' CHICKEN SHACK
No Reviews
31 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant