KINGDOM Coffee Roasting Company

We are a KINGDOM-minded coffee shop that serves breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, snacks, baked goods, and hand crafted coffee drinks.

We offer in store dining or online ordering. If you order online you can pick-up your order at our togo station or have it brought out to you curbside.

402 East Evergreen Street

Popular Items

Hot Latte
our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy milk
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
The Patmos$4.49
a hawaiian bagel with smoked bacon, aged white american cheese & a fresh egg
CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$3.99
savory sausage patty, aged white american cheese, a fresh egg on an english muffin
CUSTOMIZE YOUR SAMMIE BELOW!
Iced Latte
our lattes are made with our signature espresso & mixed with smooth & creamy milk
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$3.99
savory sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed cheddar & monterey jack cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla
CUSTOMIZE YOUR BURRITO BELOW!
Iced Breve
our breve is made with creamy half & half and our signature of espresso
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Macchiato
made with layers of creamy milk and topped with an extra shot of our signature espresso & served over ice
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Frozen Coffee
refreshing, creamy & smooth frozen coffee topped off with whipped cream drizzle
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Iced Vanilla Chai Latte
creamy milk mixed with sweetened chai spices blended with nutmeg, cardamom, cinnamon & vanilla
CUSTOMIZE YOUR DRINK BELOW!
Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes$1.49
5 warm donut holes covered with cinnamon & sugar
402 East Evergreen Street

Cameron MO

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
