Go
Banner picView gallery

Kingfish At West Sound - 4362 Crow Valley Rd

Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4362 Crow Valley Rd

Eastsound, WA 98245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

4362 Crow Valley Rd, Eastsound WA 98245

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Orcas Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
18 Orcas Hill Rd. Orcas, WA 98280
View restaurantnext
The West Side Kitchen LLC - 109 N. Beach Road A2
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Beach Road A2 Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Sunday Supper Pop-Up - Odd Fellows Hall
orange starNo Reviews
112 Haven Road Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Ladybug Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
68 N Beach Rd ste 2B Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Lower Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
46 Prune Alley Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Monti - 382 Prune Alley
orange starNo Reviews
382 Prune Alley Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eastsound

Houlme - 460 Main St
orange star4.2 • 384
460 Main St Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Eastsound

Bow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Lynden

No reviews yet

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Camano Island

No reviews yet

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kingfish At West Sound - 4362 Crow Valley Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston