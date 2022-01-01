Go
Destination fine dining in the heart of Washington's wine country from Chef Maximillian Petty

55 W Cherry St

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
shoestring fries with herbed salt
Hot Mama Hen$12.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, house ranch, bacon-chili glaze, iceberg lettuce, & b&b pickles
Shakes$6.00
16 oz ice cream blended smooth and creamy with milk.
Ketleson Smash$15.00
Kinglet's version of a margarita! Tequila, mezcal, orange and lime with an option to make it spicy! Serve over ice with a salted rim.
Falafel Sandwich$12.00
House falafel, toasted bun, coriander labneh, roasted garlic tahini aioli, pickled onions
Burger Kinglet$14.00
Two 4oz aged beef patties, smoked gouda, red wine and shallot marmalade, b&b pickles, mustard special sauce, and house ketchup
Little Thomas$10.00
single patty with lettuce, b&b pickles, caramelized and chopped red onion, smoked gouda, malt & maple ketchup & max sauce
E-Brake$15.00
gin, st. germaine, lemon and sparkling wine
The Spellbinder 2019$40.00
Generously donated from Sleight of Hand Cellars, all proceeds go directly to the staff of Kinglet Restaurant for lost wages.
Location

55 W Cherry St

Walla Walla WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
