Kingman restaurants you'll love

Kingman restaurants
Toast
  • Kingman

Kingman's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Kingman restaurants

Rickety Cricket Brewing

PIZZA

Rickety Cricket Brewing

312 E. Beale Street, Kingman

Avg 4.3 (799 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion
MEATZARRIA
Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
JERSEY GIRL$15.00
Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese
Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ

 

Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ

420 E Beale St, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Bubba$12.99
The "BIG BUBBA" is a giant baked potato filled with all the goodies. Sour cream, butter, cheese sauce, broccoli, chives and your choice of one of Floyd's Hickory Smoked meats.
12 Floyd's Wings$17.99
12 piece bone-in chicken wings, marinated, smoked then fried to a crispy finish. Choice of Plain, BBQ, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. (Split orders of 5/5 only)
REG Pulled Pork Sammich$8.99
Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.
Liquid Bistro

 

Liquid Bistro

510 E Beale Street, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OVEN ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$12.00
OVEN ROASTED TURKEY, HEARTY SLAW SALAD BLEND, RED ONION, MAYO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SPREAD (HOUSE MADE PESTO, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE). SERVED WITH A PICKLE SPEAR AND YOUR CHOICE OF A BAG OF CHIPS OR ROTATING DELI SALAD. YOUR CHOICE OF BAGEL OR CIABATTA BREAD.
ORGANIC HOT TEAS
Rishi Organic Hot Tea. Flavors available are Peach Blossom, Cinnamon Plum, Blueberry Rooibos, or Green Tea Mint
Egg Bagel Sandwich$5.50
American Cheese, Egg, Chipotle Mayo and Cream Cheese Served on your Choice of Bagel. Add Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Turkey Sausage or Bacon for an additional charge
Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza

 

Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza

418 E Beale St, Kingman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beale Street Butcher$17.79
The "BSB" is a meat eater's dream. Our 12" pizza crust with red sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cheese, salami, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon.
El Trovatore$17.29
Our 12" pizza crust with garlicky white. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, spinach, smoked chicken, artichoke hearts and bacon.
Santa Fe Supreme$17.79
Our 12" pizza crust with a red sauce base. Piled high with whole milk mozzarella, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and green pepper.
Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille

 

Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille

2215 E Butler Ave, Kingman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad$5.75
Brisket by the pound$16.00
12 Jumbo Wings$15.00
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

 

Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

532 E. Beale Street, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish N Chips$14.00
THE HEALTHY BAR

 

THE HEALTHY BAR

202 E Beale St, Kingman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hookies

 

Hookies

NA, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
