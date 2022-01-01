Kingman restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Rickety Cricket Brewing
312 E. Beale Street, Kingman
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion
|MEATZARRIA
Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
|JERSEY GIRL
|$15.00
Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese
Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ
420 E Beale St, Kingman
|Popular items
|Big Bubba
|$12.99
The "BIG BUBBA" is a giant baked potato filled with all the goodies. Sour cream, butter, cheese sauce, broccoli, chives and your choice of one of Floyd's Hickory Smoked meats.
|12 Floyd's Wings
|$17.99
12 piece bone-in chicken wings, marinated, smoked then fried to a crispy finish. Choice of Plain, BBQ, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. (Split orders of 5/5 only)
|REG Pulled Pork Sammich
|$8.99
Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.
Liquid Bistro
510 E Beale Street, Kingman
|Popular items
|OVEN ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH
|$12.00
OVEN ROASTED TURKEY, HEARTY SLAW SALAD BLEND, RED ONION, MAYO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SPREAD (HOUSE MADE PESTO, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE). SERVED WITH A PICKLE SPEAR AND YOUR CHOICE OF A BAG OF CHIPS OR ROTATING DELI SALAD. YOUR CHOICE OF BAGEL OR CIABATTA BREAD.
|ORGANIC HOT TEAS
Rishi Organic Hot Tea. Flavors available are Peach Blossom, Cinnamon Plum, Blueberry Rooibos, or Green Tea Mint
|Egg Bagel Sandwich
|$5.50
American Cheese, Egg, Chipotle Mayo and Cream Cheese Served on your Choice of Bagel. Add Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Turkey Sausage or Bacon for an additional charge
Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza
418 E Beale St, Kingman
|Popular items
|Beale Street Butcher
|$17.79
The "BSB" is a meat eater's dream. Our 12" pizza crust with red sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cheese, salami, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon.
|El Trovatore
|$17.29
Our 12" pizza crust with garlicky white. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, spinach, smoked chicken, artichoke hearts and bacon.
|Santa Fe Supreme
|$17.79
Our 12" pizza crust with a red sauce base. Piled high with whole milk mozzarella, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and green pepper.
Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille
2215 E Butler Ave, Kingman
|Popular items
|Dinner Salad
|$5.75
|Brisket by the pound
|$16.00
|12 Jumbo Wings
|$15.00
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room
532 E. Beale Street, Kingman
|Popular items
|Fish N Chips
|$14.00
Hookies
NA, Kingman