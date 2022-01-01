Kingman pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Kingman
PIZZA
Rickety Cricket Brewing
312 E. Beale Street, Kingman
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion
|NUGS
|$15.00
Get Ready for a mouth watering biscuit coated wing that will tingle you're tastebuds. Dive into our house seasoned dry rubs or indulge into a sauced wing that will leave you dipping in for more. Fric and Frac wings will meet your fancy.
|HOT MESS 🔥🍛
|$24.00
Hot Mess Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Red Peppers, Black Olives and Ricotta Cheese 🔥
Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza
418 E Beale St, Kingman
|Popular items
|Beale Street Butcher
|$17.79
The "BSB" is a meat eater's dream. Our 12" pizza crust with red sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cheese, salami, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon.
|El Trovatore
|$17.29
Our 12" pizza crust with garlicky white. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, spinach, smoked chicken, artichoke hearts and bacon.
|Santa Fe Supreme
|$17.79
Our 12" pizza crust with a red sauce base. Piled high with whole milk mozzarella, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and green pepper.