Nachos in Kingman

Kingman restaurants
Kingman restaurants that serve nachos

Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ image

 

Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ

420 E Beale St, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Redneck Nachos$12.99
Nachos you say? Yep I say back! Well our version of a nacho. This beauty is a cousin to the Jethro Fries. A full pound of our Big Bubba Baked Tater that's sliced and deep fried to a crispy "Tater Nacho". Then we load 'em up with Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos (On Request) and top off with your favorite Hickory Smoked meat choice.
Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room image

 

Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

532 E. Beale Street, Kingman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
No Protein Nachos$12.00
No Meat Nachos, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Olives, and Beer Cheese Drizzle
