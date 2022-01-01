Go
Kings County Kitchen image
American

Kings County Kitchen

Closed today

No reviews yet

4132 West 38th Ave

Denver, CO 80212

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

KCK Cheese Steak$13.00
Colorado Cheesesteak$9.00
shaved sirloin, grilled onions, green chilis, white American cheese
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Flour or wheat tortilla, cheese, pico and crema. Add chicken or soy chorizo for an additional charge.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
5 Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce
Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips, cheese, pico, beans, jalapeno and crema. Add beef, chicken or soy chorizo for an additional charge.
Shoestring Fries$4.00
Double / Double$9.00
2x 1/4lb custom River Bear grind, white American cheese, king sauce, shoestring fries
Chicken Tenders$9.00
3 tenders & choice of sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wings$9.00
7 wings, Frank's hot or dry rub BBQ, carrots & celery, ranch or blue cheese

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver CO 80212

