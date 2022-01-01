King's Court Bar And Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
903 Hutchins St.
Location
903 Hutchins St.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cobos
Come in and enjoy!
Warehouse Live
Come in and enjoy!
Tiny Champions
Welcome to Tiny Champions! We are a fun place to hang with your buds and eat vegetables, pasta, pizza and of course ice cream. Things we love: fermentation, root beer, and playing with dough.
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!