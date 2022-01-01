Go
consumer pic
Seafood

King's Fish House - Carlsbad

Closed today

StarStarStarStar

611 Reviews

$$

5625 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad, CA 92008

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5625 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pepper Palace -Carlsbad

No reviews yet

Miguel's Cocina

No reviews yet

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

No reviews yet

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum is a community centric restaurant, hospitality venue and a must visit destination located in Carlsbad, CA. GDT&M opened its doors in 2014 with a passion to revolutionize hospitality by creating a memorable guest experience unlike any other on the west coast. We combine our appreciation for America, elevated social dining and community to create a destination that focuses on the commonalities we share that bring us together. We accomplish this through our highly acclaimed menu, classic American ambiance combined with comfortable Tavern feel, our free admission museum housing a collection of documents and antiquities that inspire and connect us with our nation’s heritage as well as our fun, friendly service dedicated to your social dining experience.

Islands Restaurant

No reviews yet

King's Fish House - Carlsbad

orange star4.0 • 611 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston