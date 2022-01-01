Go
Toast

Kings Kitchen

Southern Kitchen on a Local Mission. Feed your belly while helping those that are less fortunate than us!

129 W. TRADE STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

King's Burger$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
Basket of Bread$7.00
Two biscuits and two cornbreads. Jam and butter
Aunt Beaut's Pan Fried Chicken White Meat$10.00
Fried Breast and Wing
Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Joyce Farm's Chicken, Honey Mustard Slaw, Duke's Mayonaise, House Pickles, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side.
Classic Three Sides$9.00
Choice of 3 smaller sides.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Banana Pudding$10.00
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Anson Mills Grits, Tomato, Garlic, Andouille
Deviled Eggs$6.00
Aunt Beaut's Pan Fried Chicken Dark Meat$7.00
Fried Leg and Thigh
See full menu

Location

129 W. TRADE STREET

CHARLOTTE NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Yolk - Uptown

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.

Essex Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Modern Global Cuisine

Hive Charlotte

No reviews yet

Nightclub located in North Upton Charlotte NC

Prohibition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston