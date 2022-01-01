Go
Toast

King's Tavern and Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy!

19 king St S

No reviews yet

Location

19 king St S

Leesburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DC Wings

No reviews yet

DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!

DC Wings

No reviews yet

DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!

Delirium Cafe

No reviews yet

America's first licensed outpost of this Belgian Beer Cafe!

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

No reviews yet

A casual fine dining Chinese restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston