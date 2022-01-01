Go
King’s Chinese

Established in 1992, King's Chinese Restaurant serves the dishes you love with a Szechuan and Cantonese flair. This family owned restaurant started as a small take-out location and has now grown to serve both eat-in and take-out alike. We look forward to serving you your next meal.

4345 U.S. 9

Popular Items

Boneless Spare Ribs
Wonton & Egg Drop
Vegetable Egg Roll$1.95
Hot & Sour
Roast Pork Fried Rice
Chicken with Broccoli
Barbecued Spare Ribs
Egg Roll$1.95
pork
Egg Drop$2.00
Wonton
Location

4345 U.S. 9

Freehold NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
