KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE

Restaurant & Tea Room with contemporary cuisine and charming decor.

251 EAST 82ND STREET

Popular Items

AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
Location

NEW YORK NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Arturo’s

Italian old school with new specials

Bondurants

Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent

The Daisy

The Daisy -

Sammy's Halal Upper East Side

Come in and enjoy!

