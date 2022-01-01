Go
Toast

Kings County Imperial

Come in and enjoy!

168 1/2 Delancey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dry Fried Long Bean$12.00
pickled vegetable, gorund pork
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts
Wok Seared Long Dumplings$12.00
Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar
Traditional Eggrolls$11.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
Crispy Sichuan Oyster Mushrooms$14.00
green peppercorns, chili, wok fired salt
General Tso's Chicken$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Cold Sesame Noodle$10.00
garden cucumber, peanuts, chili oil
Dan Dan Mian$13.00
preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chili oil, minced pork, peanut
White Rice$2.00
See full menu

Location

168 1/2 Delancey St

New York NY

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Veselka

No reviews yet

Since 1954, Veselka has been serving up traditional Ukrainian food in the heart of the East Village. Veselka is, quite simply, an institution.

Market Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Line

No reviews yet

The Pickle Guys is a gourmet pickle store on the Lower East Side making pickles the old fashion way.
Shipping Nationwide!
Come in and enjoy.

Good Thanks Cafe

No reviews yet

Good Food Good Drinks. Good Thanks

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston