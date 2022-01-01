Go
Kings Deli

109 N Pass Ave

Burbank, CA 91505

Popular Items

French Dip Special$14.95
Roast Beef on a French Roll with a house made Au Jus
Kings Club$16.95
A Double Decker with Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Wheat Bread
Classic Pastrami$13.70
Pastrami, Yellow Mustard, Russian Dressing, and Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread
Classic Tuna$14.45
White Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Mayo on Wheat Bread
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Build your option additional items may have an additional charge (price is listed)
Veggie$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, Avocado, Yellow Mustard, Mayo, Olive Oil and Vinegar, and Pepper Jack Cheese on Wheat Bread
Al Montoya$15.95
Brisket and Black Forest Ham with Pickles, Mayo, Dijon, and Swiss Cheese Panini Pressed on a French Roll
Classic Ham$14.45
Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Mayo, and Swiss Cheese on a French Roll
Brisket Melt$15.95
Brisket, Yellow Mustard, Sriracha Mayo, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese Panini Pressed on a French Roll
Kings Reuben$16.95
Double Portion of Corned Beed with Yellow Mustard, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese Panini Pressed on Rye Bread
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

