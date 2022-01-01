Grilled chicken in Kingsland
Kingsland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boat Town Burger Bar - Boat Town District
151 Melodie Ln, Kingsland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
A large chicken breast grilled or fried served with lettuce ,tomato and mayo on a toasted bun served with fries. Add cheese, bacon and avocado slice for a real treat.
Change bun to gluten free for gluten intolerance.
The Spot - Wakepoint
14757 FM 1431, Kingsland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Seasoned 8oz chicken breast grilled and served on a toasted bun
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Our smoked chicken, grilled up and partnered with a mix of fresh lettuce, bacon bits, cheese with your choice of dressing