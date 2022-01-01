Go
American
Bars & Lounges

Kingsley Tavern

Open today 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM

435 Reviews

$$

14 North Main St

Kent, CT 06757

Popular Items

French Dip Grilled Cheese$21.00
local grass-fed beef, slow roasted with fresh herbs and salt, with caramelized onions and gruyere cheese on griddled sourdough, with hand-cut potato chips
Romaine Salad$16.00
grilled avocado, roasted tomatoes, smoky bacon, blue cheese, red wine-walnut vinaigrette
Miso-marinated salmon filet$29.00
pan-roasted, with kimchi butter, crispy sticky rice balls and sesame-garlic smashed cucumber salad
Meatloaf$28.00
local, grass-fed beef, veal & pork, candied bacon, mushroom demi glace, mashed potato & sautéed veggies
Chopped Green Salad$15.00
baby boy choy, sugar snap peas, celery, cucumber, cilantro, scallions cashews and herbs, with miso-ginger vinaigrette
Newton McCann Burger$15.00
made with beef from our family farm, on a sesame seed bun with french fries
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$15.00
roasted and flash-fried, with smoky bacon and lemon dijon
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$26.00
“Free Bird” bone-in chicken breast, black beans & brown rice, plantains & mango salsa
Chicken Tenders with Fries$8.00
Fish Tacos$20.00
cornmeal-fried catfish, soft corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, mango salsa, black beans & rice
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

14 North Main St, Kent CT 06757

Directions

