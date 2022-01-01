Kingsport restaurants you'll love
More about Galaxy Pizza
Galaxy Pizza
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport
|Popular items
|Red Planet Pizza
Extra mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce this allows the sauce to take on heat creating a more intense flavor while also shielding the cheese allowing for a more creamy texture.
|Solar Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
|Space Travelers Pack
|$23.99
1 Large specialty pizza and Galaxy knots.
More about Riverfront Seafood Co
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Riverfront Seafood Co
1777 Netherland Inn Rd, Kingsport
|Popular items
|Captains Platter
|$26.99
|Hamburger
|$10.99
|Lunch Popcorn Shrimp
|$9.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180, Kingsport
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
|$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
More about Evelyn's Kitchen Table
Evelyn's Kitchen Table
1141 N. Eastman rd, Kingsport
|Popular items
|Evelyn's Burger
|$14.00
8oz beef patty on a Kaiser bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
|Evelyn's Club
|$13.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, and cheddar on three slices of wheat berry bread finished with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard.
|Pimento Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
House-made pimento cheese toasted on wheat bread and topped with thick-cut bacon.
More about Mid City Grill (location 2)
Mid City Grill (location 2)
115 Commerce St, Kingsport
More about Good Batch Mama
Good Batch Mama
3428 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport