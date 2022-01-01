Kingsport restaurants you'll love

Kingsport restaurants
Toast
  • Kingsport

Kingsport's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Must-try Kingsport restaurants

Galaxy Pizza image

 

Galaxy Pizza

5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red Planet Pizza
Extra mozzarella cheese topped with tomato sauce this allows the sauce to take on heat creating a more intense flavor while also shielding the cheese allowing for a more creamy texture.
Solar Supreme Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
Space Travelers Pack$23.99
1 Large specialty pizza and Galaxy knots.
Riverfront Seafood Co image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Riverfront Seafood Co

1777 Netherland Inn Rd, Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Captains Platter$26.99
Hamburger$10.99
Lunch Popcorn Shrimp$9.99
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180, Kingsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Evelyn's Kitchen Table image

 

Evelyn's Kitchen Table

1141 N. Eastman rd, Kingsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Evelyn's Burger$14.00
8oz beef patty on a Kaiser bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Evelyn's Club$13.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, and cheddar on three slices of wheat berry bread finished with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard.
Pimento Grilled Cheese$12.00
House-made pimento cheese toasted on wheat bread and topped with thick-cut bacon.
Restaurant banner

 

Mid City Grill (location 2)

115 Commerce St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Good Batch Mama

3428 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kingsport

Salmon

