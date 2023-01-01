Buffalo chicken pizza in Kingsport
Kingsport restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about The Main Street Pizza Company - Kingsport
The Main Street Pizza Company - Kingsport
242 E Main St, Kingsport
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"
|$19.00
ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion
More about Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport
|Tatooine Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Just like Tatooine this pizza is a scorcher! We start with a buffalo sauce base and then add seasoned chicken breast along with mozzarella cheese. After this beast comes out of the brick oven, we drizzle our homemade ranch on top...Yup its good!