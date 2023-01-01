Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Kingsport

Go
Kingsport restaurants
Kingsport restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Kingsport

210 Broad St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$10.65
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's - Kingsport
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN

300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180, Kingsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN

Map

