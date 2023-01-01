Chicken wraps in Kingsport
Kingsport restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Macado's - Kingsport
210 Broad St, Kingsport
|Chicken Parmesan Wrap
|$10.65
Grilled chicken, provolone, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN
300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180, Kingsport
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)