Chili in Kingsport

Kingsport restaurants
Kingsport restaurants that serve chili

Banner pic

 

KINGSPORT Mid City Grill - 115 Commerce St

115 Commerce St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili$2.99
More about KINGSPORT Mid City Grill - 115 Commerce St
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Kingsport

210 Broad St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roadhouse Chili$7.95
A bowl of chili topped off with melted cheddar cheese and served with nacho chips.
Chili Cheese Fries$9.25
More about Macado's - Kingsport

