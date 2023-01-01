Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kingsport

Kingsport restaurants
Kingsport restaurants that serve nachos

Macado's - Kingsport

210 Broad St, Kingsport

Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
La Ingrata Bar and Grill - 330 broad st

330 broad st, Kingsport

Chicken or Beef nachos$10.00
