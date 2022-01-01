Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kingsport

Kingsport restaurants
Kingsport restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D

5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Space Taco Pizza$0.00
Our space taco pizza contains refried beans, salsa, beef, roasted corn, tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese.
More about Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Kingsport

210 Broad St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
More about Macado's - Kingsport

