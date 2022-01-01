Tacos in Kingsport
Kingsport restaurants that serve tacos
More about Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D, Kingsport
|Space Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Our space taco pizza contains refried beans, salsa, beef, roasted corn, tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese.
More about Macado's - Kingsport
Macado's - Kingsport
210 Broad St, Kingsport
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.