Waffles in Kingsport
Kingsport restaurants that serve waffles
More about Evelyn's Kitchen Table
Evelyn's Kitchen Table
1141 N. Eastman rd, Kingsport
|Savory Waffle
|$10.50
House waffles stuffed with sausage and topped with cheddar cheese and butter. Served with a side of syrup.
|Waffle
|$9.00
House waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar and a side of syrup
|Chicken and Waffles
|$13.50
House waffle topped with butter, powdered sugar, and a fried split chicken breast. Served with syrup on the side.