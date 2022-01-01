Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Kingsport

Go
Kingsport restaurants
Toast

Kingsport restaurants that serve waffles

Evelyn's Kitchen Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Evelyn's Kitchen Table

1141 N. Eastman rd, Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Waffle$10.50
House waffles stuffed with sausage and topped with cheddar cheese and butter. Served with a side of syrup.
Waffle$9.00
House waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar and a side of syrup
Chicken and Waffles$13.50
House waffle topped with butter, powdered sugar, and a fried split chicken breast. Served with syrup on the side.
More about Evelyn's Kitchen Table
Restaurant banner

 

Mid City Grill (location 2)

115 Commerce St, Kingsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SD Waffle Fries$4.29
More about Mid City Grill (location 2)

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingsport

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Kingsport to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Rogersville

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Boone

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston