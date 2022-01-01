Go
Kingston Kitchen at the Village Inn

Scratch Made | Jamaican Inspired | American Fare

SEAFOOD

1384 Hoban St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)

Popular Items

Cool Runnings$15.00
Smoked Jerk Pork$22.00
Jack Fruit Sandwich$16.00
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$23.00
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$18.00
Ranch
The Red Stripe Sandwich$18.00
Montego Bay Mushrooms$16.00
Kingston Classic$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
TV
Takeout

Location

1384 Hoban St

Mackinac Island MI

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
