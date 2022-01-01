Kingston restaurants you'll love

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston

Kingston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Kingston restaurants

Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA image

 

Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA

63 Summer street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken$26.00
roasted delicata squash, whipped sweety potato, smoked maple pan jus
Grilled asparagus$11.00
shaved thin, pancetta, maple pine nuts, parm
Oysters$18.00
lemon wedge, cocktail sauce, thai chili mignonette
More about Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
Orta Trattoria and Lounge image

 

Orta Trattoria and Lounge

114 Main St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$10.00
Romain Lettuces tossed with our house made Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and focaccia croutons.
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
Aromatic Bolognese made with Pork, Beef and Veal. Seasoned with Juniper, Cinnamon, and thyme. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Linguine Carbonara$20.00
Linguine, Smoked Bacon, peas tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with a poached egg and paprika bread crumbs.
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Study Hall 101 image

 

Study Hall 101

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Skillet Mac and Cheese (VEG)$12.50
Add Steak, Lobster or Pork Belly - $10 supplement
Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF + DF)$9.00
bacon garlic aioli
Study Hall Burger$16.00
house-blend brisket + short rib, vermont aged cheddar, fried egg, bacon+onion jam
More about Study Hall 101
A3 Pizza image

 

A3 Pizza

65 Summer St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Toppings Red$20.70
Create Your Own Masterpiece.
2 Toppings, Tomato Pizza.
House$9.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion
Vinaigrette or Creamy Italian ( Cir. 1966)
Fried Mozzarella$10.95
Pan Fried, Tomato Sauce
More about A3 Pizza
The Blueberry Muffin image

SANDWICHES

The Blueberry Muffin

164 Summer St, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mickey Mouse Pancake$4.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
2 Choc. Chip$8.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
1 Choc. Chip$6.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about The Blueberry Muffin
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

182 Summer Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Cheese Pizza
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant

145 Main St, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled steak, chicken, shrimp or tender pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado tomatillo salsa. (Note: no rice and beans with this dish)
Chicken Fajitas$15.95
Sizzling tender pieces of marinated steak, chicken, or prawns sautéed with fresh bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, warm tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tres Tacos$14.95
Three crispy corn taco shells loaded with your choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef and served with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
More about Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Carmela's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

B3 Restaurant & Bar

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about B3 Restaurant & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kingston

French Fries

Pork Chops

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Duxbury

No reviews yet

Scituate

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston