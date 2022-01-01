Kingston restaurants you'll love
More about Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
Solstice Restaurant - Kingston, MA
63 Summer street, Kingston
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$26.00
roasted delicata squash, whipped sweety potato, smoked maple pan jus
|Grilled asparagus
|$11.00
shaved thin, pancetta, maple pine nuts, parm
|Oysters
|$18.00
lemon wedge, cocktail sauce, thai chili mignonette
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Orta Trattoria and Lounge
114 Main St, Kingston
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
Romain Lettuces tossed with our house made Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and focaccia croutons.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$20.00
Aromatic Bolognese made with Pork, Beef and Veal. Seasoned with Juniper, Cinnamon, and thyme. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
|Linguine Carbonara
|$20.00
Linguine, Smoked Bacon, peas tossed in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with a poached egg and paprika bread crumbs.
More about Study Hall 101
Study Hall 101
101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston
|Popular items
|Skillet Mac and Cheese (VEG)
|$12.50
Add Steak, Lobster or Pork Belly - $10 supplement
|Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF + DF)
|$9.00
bacon garlic aioli
|Study Hall Burger
|$16.00
house-blend brisket + short rib, vermont aged cheddar, fried egg, bacon+onion jam
More about A3 Pizza
A3 Pizza
65 Summer St, Kingston
|Popular items
|2 Toppings Red
|$20.70
Create Your Own Masterpiece.
2 Toppings, Tomato Pizza.
|House
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion
Vinaigrette or Creamy Italian ( Cir. 1966)
|Fried Mozzarella
|$10.95
Pan Fried, Tomato Sauce
More about The Blueberry Muffin
SANDWICHES
The Blueberry Muffin
164 Summer St, Kingston
|Popular items
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$4.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
|2 Choc. Chip
|$8.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
|1 Choc. Chip
|$6.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
182 Summer Street, Kingston
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Cheese Pizza
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
More about Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS
Cancun Family Mexican Restaurant
145 Main St, Kingston
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled steak, chicken, shrimp or tender pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado tomatillo salsa. (Note: no rice and beans with this dish)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.95
Sizzling tender pieces of marinated steak, chicken, or prawns sautéed with fresh bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, warm tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Tres Tacos
|$14.95
Three crispy corn taco shells loaded with your choice of chicken, shredded or ground beef and served with lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
More about B3 Restaurant & Bar
B3 Restaurant & Bar
101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston