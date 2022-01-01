Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve bruschetta

Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.99
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella |
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.00
Tomato | Tuscan Mix
More about Carmela's Restaurant

