Bruschetta in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Bruschetta
Kingston restaurants that serve bruschetta
Mamma Mia's Kingston
134 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$9.99
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella |
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant
138 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$11.00
Tomato | Tuscan Mix
More about Carmela's Restaurant
