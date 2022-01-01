Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

145 Main St, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (2548 reviews)
Seafood Burrito$18.00
Seared garlic shrimp and tilapia (mild white fish) topped with tomatillo salsa, drizzled with garlic cilantro aoili, pico de gallo, and cojita cheese. Served with white rice, fire roasted corn salsa and sliced avocado.
Asada Burrito$0.00
Grilled steak or chicken burrito with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Steak topped with green tomatillo salsa. Chicken topped with red enchilada sauce and garnished with fire roasted corn salsa.
Kids Burrito$6.95
Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with melted cheese and burrito sauce on top. Served with choice of side.
Early Bird - 287 Main Street

287 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
3 Scrambled Eggs, black beans, taco sauce, bacon, scallions, avocado, Four cheese Mexican, salsa & sour cream on the side
