Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve cannolis

Orta Trattoria and Lounge image

 

Orta Trattoria and Lounge

114 Main St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trio Mini Cannoli$12.00
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
A3 Pizza image

 

A3 Pizza

65 Summer St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
Cannoli choc chip$4.50
Cannoli pistacio$4.50
More about A3 Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Salmon

Cookies

Calamari

Carbonara

Spaghetti

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston