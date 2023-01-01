Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar wraps in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Mamma Mia's Kingston
134 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.99
Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Early Bird - 287 Main Street
287 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.00
More about Early Bird - 287 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Garlic Bread
Fish And Chips
Mac And Cheese
Ravioli
Cake
Lobsters
Pork Chops
Apple Salad
More near Kingston to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2371 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(489 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1134 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston