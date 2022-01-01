Chicken tenders in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mamma Mia's Kingston
134 Main Street, Kingston
|Large Specialty BYO
|$15.00
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
|Large Regular BYO
|$13.50
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
|Small Regular BYO
|$12.50
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way
101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston
|Summer Strawberry + Spinach
|$12.50
thick cut maple bacon, hard-boiled egg, warm balsamic vinaigrette
|Pickle Chips (VEG)
|$8.00
peppercorn + blue cheese sauce
|Impossible® Burger (VEG)
|$16.50
swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, arugula
BURRITOS • TACOS
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
145 Main St, Kingston
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Sizzling tender pieces of marinated steak, chicken, or prawns sautéed with fresh bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, warm tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Taquito Bites
|$10.00
Small crisp corn tortillas with choice of chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, chile con queso & cojita cheese
|Street Tacos
|$0.00
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled steak, chicken, shrimp or tender pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado tomatillo salsa. (Note: no rice and beans with this dish)