Chicken tenders in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Specialty BYO$15.00
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Large Regular BYO$13.50
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
Small Regular BYO$12.50
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica Extra Cheese | Ham
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Summer Strawberry + Spinach$12.50
thick cut maple bacon, hard-boiled egg, warm balsamic vinaigrette
Pickle Chips (VEG)$8.00
peppercorn + blue cheese sauce
Impossible® Burger (VEG)$16.50
swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, arugula
More about Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way
BURRITOS • TACOS

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

145 Main St, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Sizzling tender pieces of marinated steak, chicken, or prawns sautéed with fresh bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, warm tortillas, sour cream, and guacamole.
Taquito Bites$10.00
Small crisp corn tortillas with choice of chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, chile con queso & cojita cheese
Street Tacos$0.00
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled steak, chicken, shrimp or tender pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, and avocado tomatillo salsa. (Note: no rice and beans with this dish)
More about Cancun Mexican Restaurant

