Grilled chicken in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Carmela's Restaurant
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

145 Main St, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Torta$11.00
A tender breast of marinated grilled chicken on a toasted torta roll with cilantro garli aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices.
Side Grilled Chicken$5.50
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$14.00
Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce with grilled fajita chicken, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado slices, cojita cheese and sour cream. Drizzled with ranch dressing and served in a fried flour tortilla bowl.
More about Cancun Mexican Restaurant

