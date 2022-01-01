Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$11.99
Italian Meats | Provolone
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$13.00
Italian Meats | Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Hot Pepper | Italian Dressing
More about Carmela's Restaurant

