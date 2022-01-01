Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Consumer pic

 

della Nonna - 101 Kingston Collection Way

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita NY Pizza$15.00
More about della Nonna - 101 Kingston Collection Way
Item pic

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano | Fresh Mozzarella | Basil
More about Carmela's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Chicken Marsala

Avocado Toast

Tiramisu

Cannolis

Lasagna

Calamari

French Fries

Sundaes

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston