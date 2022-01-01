Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve risotto

Orta Trattoria and Lounge image

 

Orta Trattoria and Lounge

114 Main St, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Saffron Risotto with Parmesan$10.00
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Item pic

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto$24.00
Cherry Tomatoes | Scallions | Newburg Sauce
More about Carmela's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Chicken Piccata

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston