Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Risotto
Kingston restaurants that serve risotto
Orta Trattoria and Lounge
114 Main St, Kingston
No reviews yet
Side Saffron Risotto with Parmesan
$10.00
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Carmela's Restaurant
138 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
$24.00
Cherry Tomatoes | Scallions | Newburg Sauce
More about Carmela's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Calamari
Garlic Bread
Avocado Toast
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Paninis
Chicken Piccata
Spaghetti And Meatballs
More near Kingston to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston