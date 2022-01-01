Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve tiramisu

Orta Trattoria and Lounge image

 

Orta Trattoria and Lounge

114 Main St, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$12.00
More about Orta Trattoria and Lounge
Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TIRAMISU$8.00
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.50
More about Carmela's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Pies

Chocolate Cake

Sundaes

Garlic Bread

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Shrimp Scampi

Grilled Steaks

Burritos

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston