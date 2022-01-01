Kingston American restaurants you'll love

Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.95
Corona battered cod served w/ french fries & tartar or cocktail sauce
California Chicken Wrap$14.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Served with marinara sauce
The Anchor image

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corridor Deluxe$15.00
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, American Cheese, and Bacon
Cowgirl$14.00
Kilcoyne Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, Java BBQ
Chicken Tenders$10.00
all natural and hormone free fritter style tenders
Lunch Nightly! image

 

Lunch Nightly!

636 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.9 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEAT DINNER$14.00
Spiced meatballs with black bean salad & queso fresco & brown rice!
Patatas Bravas$7.00
fried potatos w/ romesco & aioli
Bacon Grilled Chz$12.00
house ham, prairie breeze cheddar, organic american cheese, caramelized onion, apple butter, dijon on focaccia
