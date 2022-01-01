Kingston bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kingston
More about Mariner's Harbor
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariner's Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Corona battered cod served w/ french fries & tartar or cocktail sauce
|California Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime mayo. Served w/ choice of apple slaw or fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
Served with marinara sauce
More about Lunch Nightly!
Lunch Nightly!
636 Broadway, Kingston
|Popular items
|MEAT DINNER
|$14.00
Spiced meatballs with black bean salad & queso fresco & brown rice!
|Patatas Bravas
|$7.00
fried potatos w/ romesco & aioli
|Bacon Grilled Chz
|$12.00
house ham, prairie breeze cheddar, organic american cheese, caramelized onion, apple butter, dijon on focaccia
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|Popular items
|Noodle Bowl
|$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Steamed Buns w/ Pickles
|$10.00
Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.